India Firm on Non-Mediation Stance as PM Modi Engages with Trump

In a firm reiteration of India's foreign policy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar stressed that India has never and will never accept third-party mediation concerning its relations with Pakistan. This statement came on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent conversation with US President Donald Trump, wherein India's position on Operation Sindoor was firmly conveyed.

Chandrasekhar took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party, accusing them of fabricating stories about potential US mediation. He remarked, "Every Indian knows that India has never sought external aid against its enemies. Congress has been propagating such falsehoods since 2014, wrongly suggesting that the US President was involved in mediation, a claim clarified by our Foreign Secretary."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana highlighted India's resolute stance on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as the singular issue. He explained that Operation Sindoor specifically targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan, underscoring India's responsible, pressure-resistant position on international matters.

Earlier, during the G7 Summit in Canada, PM Modi's extended conversation with President Trump included a briefing on Operation Sindoor. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that Modi assured Trump that India has consistently rejected mediation offers, with discussions on military actions occurring strictly at a bilateral level based on Pakistan's requests.

Misri further stated that PM Modi emphasized complete political agreement within India regarding non-mediation. This clarification came after President Trump claimed trade negotiations were pivotal in easing Indo-Pak tensions, a characterization India refutes.

