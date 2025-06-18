Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh High Court Advocates Pay Parity for Firemen

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to revise firemen's pay scales, aligning them with those of police constables. The Court's decision challenges the executive's salary-setting prerogatives and highlights firemen's equivalent responsibilities and training. The government must expedite compliance within three weeks, potentially impacting other uniformed roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:06 IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court Advocates Pay Parity for Firemen
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has called on the state government to reevaluate the pay structure for firemen, ensuring it aligns with the rates afforded to police constables. Justice Sandeep Sharma, who chaired the single bench, noted the comparable roles carried out by firemen, negating justifications for unequal pay.

The petition, introduced by fireman Jogi Ram Bhardwaj, highlighted discrepancies stemming from a 2012 notification that updated pay scales for several roles except firemen. Although a formal recommendation was submitted in 2022 advocating for pay equity, the state had yet to act upon it.

Dismissing state claims that pay revisions fall strictly within executive discretion, Justice Sharma emphasized the need for consistent application of economic factors influencing pay scales across similar roles. The Court mandated the Principal Secretary (Home) to implement the changes within three weeks, potentially setting a new standard for equity in government pay structures in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025