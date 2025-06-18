Himachal Pradesh High Court Advocates Pay Parity for Firemen

In a landmark ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has called on the state government to reevaluate the pay structure for firemen, ensuring it aligns with the rates afforded to police constables. Justice Sandeep Sharma, who chaired the single bench, noted the comparable roles carried out by firemen, negating justifications for unequal pay.

The petition, introduced by fireman Jogi Ram Bhardwaj, highlighted discrepancies stemming from a 2012 notification that updated pay scales for several roles except firemen. Although a formal recommendation was submitted in 2022 advocating for pay equity, the state had yet to act upon it.

Dismissing state claims that pay revisions fall strictly within executive discretion, Justice Sharma emphasized the need for consistent application of economic factors influencing pay scales across similar roles. The Court mandated the Principal Secretary (Home) to implement the changes within three weeks, potentially setting a new standard for equity in government pay structures in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)