KredX Partners with SBI to Revolutionize Trade Finance

KredX has partnered with the State Bank of India to enhance digital trade receivable discounting through its TReDS platform, DTX. This collaboration aims to improve finance access for MSME suppliers. By leveraging SBI's scale and KredX's technology, the partnership seeks to build agile, efficient, and transparent supply chain finance networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:49 IST
KredX Partners with SBI to Revolutionize Trade Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KredX, India's leading supply chain finance platform, has announced a strategic partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI) to boost access to digital trade receivable discounting through its RBI-licensed TReDS platform, Domestic Trade Exchange (DTX).

This collaboration between KredX and SBI marks a significant advancement towards creating efficient supply chain finance networks by marrying SBI's reach with KredX's cutting-edge technology. The alliance aims to provide MSME suppliers across various sectors easier access to working capital, promoting transparency and agility.

Manish Kumar, founder and CEO of KredX, highlighted the importance of this partnership in their mission to digitize and democratize trade finance using AI-driven solutions. With DTX, businesses can engage in end-to-end digital trade finance processes, offering suppliers and buyers seamless working capital access, thus optimizing cash flows and strengthening supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

