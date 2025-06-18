Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on ONGC Medical Billing Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against a former ONGC official, a medical officer, and proprietors of eight medical shops. They are accused of conspiring to claim Rs 45 lakh through fake medical bills. Investigations continue following raids that uncovered incriminating evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:23 IST
CBI Cracks Down on ONGC Medical Billing Fraud
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated legal proceedings against ten individuals, including a former Deputy General Manager (Maintenance Services) and a Contractual Medical Officer in Occupational Health at ONGC, Jorhat. The accused are alleged to have collaborated with owners of eight private medical shops, creating a criminal conspiracy from 2019 to 2022.

According to the CBI's statement, proprietors of these empanelled medical establishments falsified claims amounting to Rs 45 lakh. They submitted bogus bills supported by counterfeit requisition slips for dispensing medicines, all unbeknownst to the beneficiaries of ONGC and their dependents.

Ensuing investigations led to searches across various residential addresses of the accused, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents. The CBI continues to investigate the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025