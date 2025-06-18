CBI Cracks Down on ONGC Medical Billing Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated legal proceedings against ten individuals, including a former Deputy General Manager (Maintenance Services) and a Contractual Medical Officer in Occupational Health at ONGC, Jorhat. The accused are alleged to have collaborated with owners of eight private medical shops, creating a criminal conspiracy from 2019 to 2022.

According to the CBI's statement, proprietors of these empanelled medical establishments falsified claims amounting to Rs 45 lakh. They submitted bogus bills supported by counterfeit requisition slips for dispensing medicines, all unbeknownst to the beneficiaries of ONGC and their dependents.

Ensuing investigations led to searches across various residential addresses of the accused, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents. The CBI continues to investigate the matter further.

