Ensuring Dignity in Tragedy: How Ahmedabad Handles AI 171 Crash Aftermath

In the wake of the devastating AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Civil Hospital has taken rigorous steps to manage the aftermath with dignity and respect. This tragic event claimed 241 lives, among them former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The hospital's efforts were crucial in the process of transporting the victims' remains back to their hometowns.

Professor Dharmesh Patel, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at BJ Medical College, emphasized the significance of the embalming procedure for preserving bodies over long distances. "Embalming prevents decomposition, allowing for respectful transportation, particularly for air travel," he explained. Each body was handled with utmost care, ensuring all legal requirements were met, including the issuance of embalming and coffin certificates.

The hospital's thorough approach extended to completing forensic examinations and acquiring necessary certifications to facilitate the smooth repatriation of bodies. This level of preparedness reflects the institution's commitment to handling the tragic incident with the utmost consideration and professionalism.