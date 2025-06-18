Ensuring Dignity in Tragedy: How Ahmedabad Handles AI 171 Crash Aftermath
Following the tragic AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad, the Civil Hospital meticulously adhered to legal procedures for transporting victims' remains. Professor Dharmesh Patel outlined embalming processes essential for dignified transportation, ensuring respectful repatriation. This tragedy saw 241 lives lost, including key figures, highlighting the importance of procedural diligence.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the devastating AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Civil Hospital has taken rigorous steps to manage the aftermath with dignity and respect. This tragic event claimed 241 lives, among them former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The hospital's efforts were crucial in the process of transporting the victims' remains back to their hometowns.
Professor Dharmesh Patel, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at BJ Medical College, emphasized the significance of the embalming procedure for preserving bodies over long distances. "Embalming prevents decomposition, allowing for respectful transportation, particularly for air travel," he explained. Each body was handled with utmost care, ensuring all legal requirements were met, including the issuance of embalming and coffin certificates.
The hospital's thorough approach extended to completing forensic examinations and acquiring necessary certifications to facilitate the smooth repatriation of bodies. This level of preparedness reflects the institution's commitment to handling the tragic incident with the utmost consideration and professionalism.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes BJ Medical College: Aviation Disaster Overshadows Historic Day
Tragedy at BJ Medical College: Air India Crash Claims Multiple Lives
Air India plane crash: 265 bodies brought to civil hospital in Ahmedabad, says police officer.
Ahmedabad plane crash: Mortal remains of ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani handed over to his family by civil hospital authorities.
Tragedy Strikes on BJ Medical College's Foundation Day