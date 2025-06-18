Left Menu

Ensuring Dignity in Tragedy: How Ahmedabad Handles AI 171 Crash Aftermath

Following the tragic AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad, the Civil Hospital meticulously adhered to legal procedures for transporting victims' remains. Professor Dharmesh Patel outlined embalming processes essential for dignified transportation, ensuring respectful repatriation. This tragedy saw 241 lives lost, including key figures, highlighting the importance of procedural diligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:19 IST
Ensuring Dignity in Tragedy: How Ahmedabad Handles AI 171 Crash Aftermath
Visual from the crash site (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Civil Hospital has taken rigorous steps to manage the aftermath with dignity and respect. This tragic event claimed 241 lives, among them former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The hospital's efforts were crucial in the process of transporting the victims' remains back to their hometowns.

Professor Dharmesh Patel, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at BJ Medical College, emphasized the significance of the embalming procedure for preserving bodies over long distances. "Embalming prevents decomposition, allowing for respectful transportation, particularly for air travel," he explained. Each body was handled with utmost care, ensuring all legal requirements were met, including the issuance of embalming and coffin certificates.

The hospital's thorough approach extended to completing forensic examinations and acquiring necessary certifications to facilitate the smooth repatriation of bodies. This level of preparedness reflects the institution's commitment to handling the tragic incident with the utmost consideration and professionalism.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025