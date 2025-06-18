Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Drunk School Bus Drivers in Hyderabad

The West and North Zone Traffic Police in Hyderabad conducted a special drive on June 18 against drunk driving by school bus drivers. Out of 324 buses checked, five drivers were found under the influence. Police stressed adherence to Supreme Court guidelines for safe transportation of school children.

Updated: 18-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:48 IST
Police Crack Down on Drunk School Bus Drivers in Hyderabad
Hyderabad Police conducts special drive against drunk driving. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster the safety of school children, Hyderabad's West and North Zone Traffic Police executed an extensive operation against drunk driving by school bus drivers on June 18. The crackdown unfolded across 34 key locations such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Panjagutta, as per an official release.

Throughout the initiative, officials scrutinized 324 school buses, discovering that five drivers were operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rahul Hegde, underscored the critical need to follow the Supreme Court of India's guidelines for transporting schoolchildren.

Rahul Hegde, BK IPS, further urged school administrations to familiarize themselves with the directives laid out in W.P. (Civil) 1309 of 1985. Additional officials Venugopal Reddy, Hari Prasad, and Shankar Raju played pivotal roles in this major operation (ANI).

