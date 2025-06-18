Police Crack Down on Drunk School Bus Drivers in Hyderabad

In an effort to bolster the safety of school children, Hyderabad's West and North Zone Traffic Police executed an extensive operation against drunk driving by school bus drivers on June 18. The crackdown unfolded across 34 key locations such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Panjagutta, as per an official release.

Throughout the initiative, officials scrutinized 324 school buses, discovering that five drivers were operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rahul Hegde, underscored the critical need to follow the Supreme Court of India's guidelines for transporting schoolchildren.

Rahul Hegde, BK IPS, further urged school administrations to familiarize themselves with the directives laid out in W.P. (Civil) 1309 of 1985. Additional officials Venugopal Reddy, Hari Prasad, and Shankar Raju played pivotal roles in this major operation (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)