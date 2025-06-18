US Economic Strains: Housing Market Wobbles Amidst Tariff Fallout

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has decreased, yet the labor market continues to face challenges. Despite a decline in applications, elevated layoffs persist, influenced by President Donald Trump's tariffs, which have created a tough economic climate for businesses.

Challenges extend to the housing sector, with permits for single-family homes plunging to a two-year low. Builders are contending with escalated costs of materials and limited demand due to higher borrowing expenses, which hampers the market.

The Federal Reserve holds the overnight interest rate constant, cautiously observing economic outcomes from ongoing geopolitical tensions. Analysts acknowledge a potential shift towards economic contraction, but overall dismissal of significant labor market changes prevails. Stock market activity remains buoyant despite these strains.