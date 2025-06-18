Left Menu

Indian Fintech: Global Vision and Rural Opportunity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a review meeting with fintech firms, assuring government support. Discussions focused on business ease and fraud prevention. Sitharaman emphasized rural India as a potential market and stressed Indian innovations' global impact, urging firms to expand globally.

Updated: 18-06-2025
Indian Fintech: Global Vision and Rural Opportunity
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reassured fintech leaders of continued government backing during a review meeting on Wednesday. Key topics included ease of business and fraud prevention.

The session was held alongside the Digital Payments Awards 2025, attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju. Sitharaman urged firms to view rural India as a growth opportunity, highlighting the rise in entities on the Account Aggregator platform.

She quoted Prime Minister Modi, encouraging firms not just to 'Make in India' but to 'Make for the world,' stressing Indian fintech as global public goods. The minister sees this expansion as a path to capturing global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

