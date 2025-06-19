Market Turbulence Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Decisions

Stock trading on Wall Street was marked by volatility after the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday. Meanwhile, oil prices climbed as investors assessed the impact of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict on supply and potential U.S. intervention.

The U.S. central bank signaled a slower pace of interest rate cuts, citing concerns over inflation driven by President Donald Trump's tariffs. Despite the Fed's dovish stance, the announcement aligned with expectations given the current economic slowdown.

Geopolitical issues dominated headlines, with Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei dismissing Trump's demand for unconditional surrender. Trump, maintaining a tactical silence, hinted at unpredictable future decisions. Oil markets responded with U.S. crude settling at $75.14 per barrel amid the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)