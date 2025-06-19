Left Menu

European Diplomacy in Geneva: Nuclear Talks

Foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain are set to engage in nuclear discussions with Iran in Geneva. Coordinated with the U.S., the dialogue aims to ensure Iran's nuclear program is used solely for civilian purposes. Further expert-level discussions are anticipated.

Updated: 19-06-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:38 IST
Foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain are poised to commence critical nuclear discussions with Iran in Geneva, according to a confirmation from a German diplomatic source to Reuters.

Prior to discussions with their Iranian counterpart, the ministers will convene with the European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at Germany's permanent mission in Geneva.

The meeting's objective, coordinated with the United States, is to secure an assurance from Iran regarding the purely civilian utilization of its nuclear program. These discussions are expected to pave the way for a structured expert-level dialogue.

