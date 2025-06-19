Market Jitters: U.S. Tensions with Iran Could Spark Oil and Equity Volatility

The financial markets are on alert as potential U.S. military action against Iran could trigger a widespread selloff, significantly affecting global economies already tense from prior tariff policies. Economists warn of a dramatic oil price surge, further stressing an already fragile economic landscape.

Oil prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday, influenced by the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and speculation of direct U.S. involvement, despite crude remaining up 9% post-Israel's recent defensive attacks aimed at Iran's nuclear capabilities. U.S. stocks, amidst near-record highs, could be susceptible to additional uncertainties from potential conflicts.

With geopolitical tensions escalating, U.S. Treasury yields fell, reflecting growing demand for safe-haven investments. Investor sentiment remains cautious, as potential conflict in a vital energy region could disrupt supply chains, impacting economic stability and equity recovery efforts across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)