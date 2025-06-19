Left Menu

Wall Street Unfazed as Fed Keeps Rates Steady Amid Global Tensions

Wall Street indexes remained stable after a choppy session, as the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates steady. Amidst the Israel-Iran air conflict and tariffs by President Trump, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated goods prices may rise. Geopolitical tensions and economic data influenced market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:23 IST
Wall Street Unfazed as Fed Keeps Rates Steady Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an eventful day on Wall Street, major indexes remained stable as the Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates unchanged. The decision came amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, specifically the escalating Israel-Iran air conflict which has driven oil prices higher due to concerns over supply disruptions.

Chair Jerome Powell's much-anticipated address pointed out that U.S. consumer goods prices are expected to rise under the influence of President Trump's tariffs. Despite signaling potential borrowing cost reductions this year, Powell emphasized the data-driven nature of the Fed's future decisions.

Geopolitical developments took center stage, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissing President Trump's demand for surrender. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields saw volatility, partly due to inflation forecasts and heightened demand for safe-haven debt amid fears of regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025