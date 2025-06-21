Left Menu

SEBI's Strategic Revamp: Paving the Way for Inclusive Financial Growth

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to overhaul mutual fund regulations to be more investor-centric and industry-friendly. Changes aim to simplify procedures and reflect evolving market dynamics. SEBI's focus remains on expanding the investor base and ensuring inclusive financial growth while addressing industry concerns.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to undertake a significant overhaul of mutual fund regulations, aimed at making them more investor-centric and industry-responsive, according to an official statement made at a recent summit.

SEBI executive director Manoj Kumar detailed plans to simplify and streamline current regulations, citing the necessity to adapt to evolving investor needs and innovations within the industry. He also outlined a strategic roadmap to strengthen India's financial markets, with a particular focus on mutual funds as a key driver of financial inclusion.

The move includes introducing new product categories and revisiting scheme categorisation norms. Meanwhile, SEBI continues to engage with industry stakeholders to refine existing disclosure requirements and enhance regulatory processes. Efforts are also underway to boost financial literacy and expand the mutual fund investor base across untapped regions.

