Macron and Pezeshkian: Accelerating Nuclear Negotiations

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that he had engaged in a crucial phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The leaders vowed to speed up negotiations involving European powers and Iran concerning the latter's contentious nuclear program.

Macron took to social media platform X to firmly assert his position, declaring, "Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, and it is up to it to provide every assurance that its intentions are peaceful."

Expressing an optimistic outlook, Macron stated his belief that a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict could be achieved, highlighting the urgency of preventing escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)