Fire Averted in Hyderabad, No Casualties Reported
A fire erupted in a decoration items godown under Pahadishareef police station limits in Rangareddy district. Quick response by two fire vehicles controlled the blaze with no casualties. An earlier incident was averted by the Dial-112 system, due to an electrical short circuit in an AC unit.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in a godown storing decoration items within the Pahadishareef police station limits in Rangareddy district. Emergency services responded promptly with two fire engines, successfully controlling the flames without any casualties. According to fire officials, investigations are underway to determine the cause and scope of the damage.
Further details regarding the incident are currently awaited. This follows an earlier incident on June 17, where a major fire was prevented in Hyderabad, highlighting the efficiency of Telangana's Dial-112 emergency response system.
The previous incident took place at Garden Tower, a residential complex near First Lancer, following an electrical short circuit in an air conditioning unit. The Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre credited the swift response from the Telangana Emergency Response Support System for averting potential disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
