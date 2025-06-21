Left Menu

Transgender Community's Call for Equality Rings Loud at Pride March

The transgender community in Ranchi organized a pride march, demanding employment, educational opportunities, housing, and healthcare rights. Activists criticized the unfulfilled government promises, including a Rs 1,000 pension and job reservations. They called for gender-neutral facilities and equal access to basic amenities, emphasizing their need for dignity and equity.

  • India

The city of Ranchi witnessed a vibrant pride march organized by the transgender community on Saturday, aimed at educating the public about their rights and advocating for their inclusion in various societal aspects.

Participants carried placards with messages such as 'transgender rights are human rights' as they marched from Vendors' Market to Albert Ekka Chowk, drawing attention to persistent issues they face, including the lack of gender-neutral restrooms in public spaces.

Transgender rights activists voiced concerns over unfulfilled government promises, such as the Rs 1,000 monthly pension and 2% job reservation for the community. They emphasized their basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter, urging the authorities to ensure equitable facilities are provided.

