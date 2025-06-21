Transgender Community's Call for Equality Rings Loud at Pride March

The city of Ranchi witnessed a vibrant pride march organized by the transgender community on Saturday, aimed at educating the public about their rights and advocating for their inclusion in various societal aspects.

Participants carried placards with messages such as 'transgender rights are human rights' as they marched from Vendors' Market to Albert Ekka Chowk, drawing attention to persistent issues they face, including the lack of gender-neutral restrooms in public spaces.

Transgender rights activists voiced concerns over unfulfilled government promises, such as the Rs 1,000 monthly pension and 2% job reservation for the community. They emphasized their basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter, urging the authorities to ensure equitable facilities are provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)