HAL Secures Strategic Role in India's Space Launch Capabilities

In a key advancement for India's aerospace sector, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been selected by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). HAL's new role involves absorbing, manufacturing, and commercializing SSLV technology to bolster the nation's satellite launch capabilities.

The SSLV, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is a three-stage launch vehicle designed to deploy satellites weighing up to 500 kg into a 500 km planar orbit. The vehicle integrates three solid propulsion stages and a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module. HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, DK Sunil, emphasized that the ToT would foster indigenous production and broaden satellite launch capabilities, creating new partnerships with domestic and international operators.

This move comes as part of broader efforts to expand India's aerospace industry. HAL has also entered into an agreement with France's Safran Aircraft Engines for the industrialization and production of parts for LEAP engines, underscoring a strong commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. The collaboration aims to strengthen India's aerospace market infrastructure and support the rapid growth in domestic air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)