Madhya Pradesh's Dongla: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Astronomy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the importance of fusing India's ancient knowledge with contemporary science during the 'Astronomy and Indian Knowledge Tradition' workshop in Dongla, Ujjain, on Saturday. He emphasized Dongla's significance in time calculation and national heritage, announcing plans to promote the site globally.

Highlighting the state government's dedication, Yadav called for intensified research on ancient traditions, particularly given the workshop's scheduling on International Yoga Day. Gratitude was also extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the global recognition of Yoga Day.

Furthermore, a MoU was signed between the Union Ministry's Indian Knowledge Systems Division and the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology to focus on standardizing Indian Knowledge Traditions. Key announcements included the launch of posters for a National Drone and Robotics Hackathon and an International Conference set for next year.

