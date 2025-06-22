Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Fuel Record Highs for Israeli Stocks

Israeli stocks surged to record highs as U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites boosted investor confidence in regional security. The Tel Aviv 125 and TA-35 indices registered significant gains, with improved market conditions further driving up share and bond prices, alongside a stronger shekel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:06 IST
Middle East Tensions Fuel Record Highs for Israeli Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic market response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Israeli stocks soared to unprecedented levels on Sunday following the U.S.'s targeted military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Investors are optimistic the actions will prevent Tehran's nuclear weapons development for the foreseeable future.

The broader Tel Aviv 125 index closed 1.8% higher, continuing the positive momentum with an 8% rise over the past week. The blue-chip TA-35 index also experienced a significant 1.5% gain amid the regional turmoil.

The market rally occurs against the backdrop of intensified Israeli military operations, targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, and retaliatory strikes from Iran. Despite the conflict, investor sentiment remains buoyant, bolstered by strengthening bonds, an appreciating shekel, and expectations of strategic alignments possibly involving Saudi and American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025