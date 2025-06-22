Breakthrough Energy Discovery in Sindh: A New Hope for Pakistan's Energy Sector
Pakistan's Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has discovered significant oil and gas reserves in Sindh. This find, made at the Faakir-1 wildcat well, marks a step forward in addressing the nation's energy needs. Continued exploration efforts aim to uncover more resources with potential collaborations from foreign firms.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a notable development for Pakistan's energy sector, the state-owned Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has unearthed new oil and gas reserves in Sindh province. Officials confirmed that the discovery was made at the Faakir-1 wildcat well, reaching a depth of 4,185 meters.
The well is currently producing 6.4 million cubic feet per day of gas and 55 barrels of condensate daily from the Lower Goru formation. Field Operations Officer Saleem Khan highlighted this find as significant, despite not matching global gusher standards.
With a growing domestic demand for energy, OGDCL's strategic partnerships with foreign firms are anticipated to facilitate further exploration within the country. Previous discoveries across Pakistan underline the potential for untapped resources that could secure energy independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blue Energy Pioneers Sustainable Transport with LNG Trucks
NSEFI Calls for Extended ISTS Waiver to Safeguard Renewable Energy Projects
Quantum Energy Powers Up: New Net-Zero Facility to Boost Electric Mobility in Hyderabad
Quantum Energy Powers Ahead with Major EV Facility Expansion
Big Players Snap Up Suzlon Energy Shares Amid Promoter Stake Sale