Chhattisgarh Paves Way for Forensic Science Advancements
Chhattisgarh took a significant step forward in forensic sciences with the foundation of the National Forensic Science University and Central Forensic Science Laboratory. These institutions, inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah, are seen as vital to enhancing case investigations and combating Naxalism in the region.
In a stride towards strengthening its criminal justice system, Chhattisgarh marked a 'historic day' with the laying of foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the significance of these institutions as transformative for the state's forensic capabilities.
Home Minister Amit Shah attended the ceremony, underscoring the government's commitment to combating Naxalism and fostering development. The establishments are expected to not only enhance investigative efficiency but also bring national recognition to the state. Chhattisgarh's efforts reflect a broader initiative to expand forensic resources across India.
Moreover, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma highlighted the importance of forensic science in legal cases involving severe punishments. He noted that similar institutions are absent in many large states. The new NFSU and CFSL, supported by strategic land allocations and MoUs worth Rs 5,000 crore, represent a promising future for central India's judicial framework.
