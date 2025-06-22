Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Paves Way for Forensic Science Advancements

Chhattisgarh took a significant step forward in forensic sciences with the foundation of the National Forensic Science University and Central Forensic Science Laboratory. These institutions, inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah, are seen as vital to enhancing case investigations and combating Naxalism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:59 IST
Chhattisgarh Paves Way for Forensic Science Advancements
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stride towards strengthening its criminal justice system, Chhattisgarh marked a 'historic day' with the laying of foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the significance of these institutions as transformative for the state's forensic capabilities.

Home Minister Amit Shah attended the ceremony, underscoring the government's commitment to combating Naxalism and fostering development. The establishments are expected to not only enhance investigative efficiency but also bring national recognition to the state. Chhattisgarh's efforts reflect a broader initiative to expand forensic resources across India.

Moreover, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma highlighted the importance of forensic science in legal cases involving severe punishments. He noted that similar institutions are absent in many large states. The new NFSU and CFSL, supported by strategic land allocations and MoUs worth Rs 5,000 crore, represent a promising future for central India's judicial framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025