Strikes at Isfahan: U.S. Targets Iran's Nuclear Tunnels

In a significant escalation, the United States carried out military strikes on Iran's Isfahan nuclear complex, specifically targeting the entrances to its underground tunnels. The move, confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, underlines growing concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The attacks have drawn widespread attention as the Isfahan complex reportedly houses a substantial quantity of Iran's highly enriched uranium. These developments follow prior warnings that much of this material is stored underground, posing significant security challenges.

These actions come after Israel's offensive on Iran's nuclear facilities earlier this year on June 13, signaling an increase in international efforts to curb Iran's nuclear progress against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)