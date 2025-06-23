Strikes at Isfahan: U.S. Targets Iran's Nuclear Tunnels
The U.S. military conducted strikes targeting entrances to underground tunnels at Iran's Isfahan nuclear complex, affecting crucial storage areas for enriched uranium. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the impact, following warnings about underground uranium storage preceding Israel's attacks on June 13, heightening tensions over Iran's nuclear capabilities.
In a significant escalation, the United States carried out military strikes on Iran's Isfahan nuclear complex, specifically targeting the entrances to its underground tunnels. The move, confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, underlines growing concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The attacks have drawn widespread attention as the Isfahan complex reportedly houses a substantial quantity of Iran's highly enriched uranium. These developments follow prior warnings that much of this material is stored underground, posing significant security challenges.
These actions come after Israel's offensive on Iran's nuclear facilities earlier this year on June 13, signaling an increase in international efforts to curb Iran's nuclear progress against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions.
