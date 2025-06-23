Left Menu

Strait Tensions Rock Oil Markets: Navigating Turmoil Amid Mideast Strife

Oil prices experienced a 1% drop after reaching a five-month high, as market participants assessed the impact of U.S. airstrikes on Iran and the potentially disruptive effects on oil passage through the Strait of Hormuz. While two supertankers redirected their routes, experts suggest the likelihood of a complete shutdown remains low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:43 IST
Strait Tensions Rock Oil Markets: Navigating Turmoil Amid Mideast Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices fell by 1% on Monday, following a surge to five-month highs, as traders evaluated the potential impact of U.S. airstrikes in Iran on the oil supply via the key Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures decreased by 70 cents, nearly 0.9%, settling at $76.31 a barrel by 10:46 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 76 cents, or 1%, to $73.09.

Earlier, Brent and WTI touched peaks of $81.40 and $78.40 respectively, but fluctuated throughout the session amid escalating tensions. President Trump claimed the obliteration of Iran's main nuclear facilities, following a weekend of U.S. and Israeli military interventions. In response, Iran warned of defending itself, escalating fears in global markets.

Despite heightened military actions, such as Israel's strikes on Tehran and the Fordow nuclear site, analysts and market players remain wary of substantial disruptions. Although a complete blockade of the Strait—through which a fifth of global oil supply flows—is deemed unlikely, the risk of targeted attacks persists. Investors continue to assess geopolitical risks, watching closely as HSBC speculates on potential price spikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025