Explore Goa: Monsoon Trek to Tambdi Surla Waterfalls

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) is set to host a monsoon trekking expedition to the Tambdi Surla Waterfalls on Sunday, June 29. Nestled in the heart of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary, the trek promises a lush green getaway accented by the captivating beauty of the waterfall.

Participants will also explore the historical Shiva Temple at Tambdi Surla, a relic from the 12th century. The trek from temple to waterfall offers an immersive natural experience through dense forests, lively streams, and diverse wildlife. Trekkers can unwind with a dip in the waterfall's serene pool, surrounded by the sanctuary's tranquility.

The 90-minute trek, considered moderately challenging, is suited for those in good physical condition. Priced at Rs1400 per person, the package includes transportation, guiding services, and lunch. Buses will depart from various locations including Mapusa, Margao, and Panaji. Participants are advised to bring essentials like extra clothes, rainwear, and trekking gear, and to avoid plastic and littering in the sanctuary. GTDC's initiative aims to boost eco-friendly tourism in Goa's hinterlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)