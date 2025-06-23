Serbia's Arms Trade Scrutiny Amid Russian Accusations

Russia has accused Serbia of supplying artillery ammunition to Ukraine via intermediaries in Eastern Europe. This claim by the Russian foreign intelligence agency, the SVR, signifies a second instance of alleged indirect support for Ukraine by Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia.

The SVR stated that Serbian companies have been selling rockets and shells through firms in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, both NATO and EU members actively supplying arms to Ukraine. However, Serbia has not officially commented on the allegation, and President Aleksandar Vucic has recently announced a halt on all arms sales during a meeting with military generals.

Serbia's geopolitical stance is complex, as it balances historical ties with Russia against aspirations to join the European Union. Despite condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia hasn't sanctioned Moscow, largely due to economic dependencies, such as Russian gas supplies. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called for Serbia to address and resolve this sensitive issue.

