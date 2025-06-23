Market Jumps Amid Tesla Gains and Fed's Dovish Hints

On Monday, U.S. stock markets experienced an uptick, buoyed by dovish comments from Federal Reserve's Michelle Bowman and significant gains in Tesla shares. Bowman's suggestion of potential interest rate cuts, alongside Tesla's positive trajectory after unveiling robotaxis in Texas, helped offset concerns about oil supply disruptions following U.S. airstrikes on Iran.

Trading levels showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 30.71 points to 42,243.19 by late morning. The S&P 500 gained 16.72 points, reaching 5,984.56, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 77.57 points to 19,524.98. Energy stocks saw a downturn, but the consumer discretionary sector led overall gains.

Market focus remains on upcoming data releases, including U.S. core PCE data and GDP figures, amidst geopolitical tensions. The Federal Reserve indicated inflationary concerns due to heightened tariffs, though business activity weakened slightly. In related market moves, Northern Trust saw a notable jump after reports of a potential merger, while Super Micro Computer announced a bond offering.

