Haryana Unveils Strategy for Skill Development and Education Excellence

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has issued a call to action for the Vice Chancellors of universities across the state, emphasizing the importance of skill development programs to boost youth employability. Saini's directive includes the imperative for universities to forge alliances with industries, bridging the chasm between academia and employment.

In a recent meeting with newly appointed Vice Chancellors, Saini underscored that at least 10 percent of university programs should be conducted in partnership with industrial entities. This approach aims to generate employment opportunities for the state's youth while satisfying the dynamic demands of various sectors. The state government, Saini assured, stands ready to support universities with resources and guidance, aspiring to transform Haryana into a beacon of direction and purpose for its youth.

The government's vision encompasses establishing a Model Skill College and a Model Skill School in each Haryana district, providing students with specialized, practical training. Saini reiterated the state's dedication to nurturing a skilled workforce aligned with contemporary industry needs, thus fostering economic growth. He urged Vice Chancellors to prioritize research, enhance institutional rankings, and ensure quality education to meet Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

