Tensions in the Gulf: Oil Prices Plummet Amid Iranian Retaliation
Oil prices plunged by over 7% after Iran's missile attack on a U.S. base in Qatar in response to U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The potential disruption of oil transport via the Strait of Hormuz remains a concern, influencing market dynamics and geopolitical risk premiums.
Oil prices tumbled more than 7% Monday after Iran refrained from disrupting oil and gas tanker traffic but struck a U.S. military base in Qatar in response to American attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.
Brent crude futures sank $5.53 to $71.48 a barrel, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude falling an identical $5.53 to $68.51. This marks Brent's sharpest fall since August 2022, as markets react to the broadening tensions in the Middle East.
The missile attack on the Al Udeid airbase, the largest U.S. military installation in the region, is a repercussion that has not yet impacted oil flows, although concerns loom over Iran's threat to close the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senate Blocks $3 Billion Military Sales to Qatar and UAE Amid Controversies
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions
Stability Amid Turbulence: Qatar's Gas Operations Unfazed by Regional Tensions
High Alert as Qatar Airways Cargo Flight Faces Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport
Diplomatic Moves: Qatar and Iran's Correspondence Amidst Ceasefire Appeals