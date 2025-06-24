Left Menu

Tensions in the Gulf: Oil Prices Plummet Amid Iranian Retaliation

Oil prices plunged by over 7% after Iran's missile attack on a U.S. base in Qatar in response to U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The potential disruption of oil transport via the Strait of Hormuz remains a concern, influencing market dynamics and geopolitical risk premiums.

Updated: 24-06-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices tumbled more than 7% Monday after Iran refrained from disrupting oil and gas tanker traffic but struck a U.S. military base in Qatar in response to American attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Brent crude futures sank $5.53 to $71.48 a barrel, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude falling an identical $5.53 to $68.51. This marks Brent's sharpest fall since August 2022, as markets react to the broadening tensions in the Middle East.

The missile attack on the Al Udeid airbase, the largest U.S. military installation in the region, is a repercussion that has not yet impacted oil flows, although concerns loom over Iran's threat to close the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

