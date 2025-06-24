Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Himachal Pays Tribute to CM Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Governor attended a tribute for late CM Virbhadra Singh, praising his development contributions. Singh's law against religious conversion is highlighted as a cultural preservation effort. The event saw participation from dignitaries and family, marking the fourth anniversary of Singh's passing with traditional observances and a unique boxing tournament.

Honoring a Legacy: Himachal Pays Tribute to CM Virbhadra Singh
On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attended a tribute ceremony commemorating the fourth death anniversary of former Chief Minister Raja Virbhadra Singh at the historic Padam Palace Complex in Rampur, Shimla. Shukla hailed Singh as a visionary leader whose contributions to the state's development remain deeply cherished.

Governor Shukla highlighted Singh's pivotal role in instituting a law against religious conversions, a testament to his commitment to preserving Himachal's cultural heritage. The governor remarked on Singh's unwavering dedication to maintaining the state's rich cultural identity, earning him the title of a 'true cultural guardian'.

The ceremony witnessed an outpouring of respect from numerous dignitaries, including Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, State Congress President, and their son Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister. Many dignitaries and well-wishers attended to honor the late leader's legacy. Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the enduring relevance of Singh's contributions, marking the occasion with a professional boxing tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

