Honoring a Legacy: Himachal Pays Tribute to CM Virbhadra Singh

On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attended a tribute ceremony commemorating the fourth death anniversary of former Chief Minister Raja Virbhadra Singh at the historic Padam Palace Complex in Rampur, Shimla. Shukla hailed Singh as a visionary leader whose contributions to the state's development remain deeply cherished.

Governor Shukla highlighted Singh's pivotal role in instituting a law against religious conversions, a testament to his commitment to preserving Himachal's cultural heritage. The governor remarked on Singh's unwavering dedication to maintaining the state's rich cultural identity, earning him the title of a 'true cultural guardian'.

The ceremony witnessed an outpouring of respect from numerous dignitaries, including Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, State Congress President, and their son Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister. Many dignitaries and well-wishers attended to honor the late leader's legacy. Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the enduring relevance of Singh's contributions, marking the occasion with a professional boxing tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)