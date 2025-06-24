ICMR Innovates Fast, Accurate Nipah Virus Test Kit

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a groundbreaking portable test kit for detecting Nipah virus cases. This kit, which promises results with 100% sensitivity and specificity within 1-2 hours, represents a significant advancement in managing this deadly virus.

According to Dr. Naveen Kumar, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, the test relies on the amplification of the viral gene without the need for specialized field equipment. Known as the Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) assay, each test costs 250 rupees.

As Nipah virus outbreaks continue to pose severe health risks, with Kerala's Kozhikode district experiencing a recent outbreak in 2023, ICMR is also progressing with the development of a monoclonal antibody in collaboration with Zydus Health Sciences and the Translational Health Sciences Technology Institute. Additionally, work on an indigenous vaccine for the virus is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)