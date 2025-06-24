Left Menu

ICMR Innovates Fast, Accurate Nipah Virus Test Kit

ICMR has introduced a portable kit for Nipah virus detection, delivering 100% accurate results in just 1-2 hours. Developed without the need for specialized equipment, this test is crucial for managing outbreaks. Efforts are also underway for a vaccine and monoclonal antibody development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:56 IST
ICMR Innovates Fast, Accurate Nipah Virus Test Kit
Representative image (File Photo: @Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a groundbreaking portable test kit for detecting Nipah virus cases. This kit, which promises results with 100% sensitivity and specificity within 1-2 hours, represents a significant advancement in managing this deadly virus.

According to Dr. Naveen Kumar, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, the test relies on the amplification of the viral gene without the need for specialized field equipment. Known as the Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) assay, each test costs 250 rupees.

As Nipah virus outbreaks continue to pose severe health risks, with Kerala's Kozhikode district experiencing a recent outbreak in 2023, ICMR is also progressing with the development of a monoclonal antibody in collaboration with Zydus Health Sciences and the Translational Health Sciences Technology Institute. Additionally, work on an indigenous vaccine for the virus is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025