ICMR Innovates Fast, Accurate Nipah Virus Test Kit
ICMR has introduced a portable kit for Nipah virus detection, delivering 100% accurate results in just 1-2 hours. Developed without the need for specialized equipment, this test is crucial for managing outbreaks. Efforts are also underway for a vaccine and monoclonal antibody development.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a groundbreaking portable test kit for detecting Nipah virus cases. This kit, which promises results with 100% sensitivity and specificity within 1-2 hours, represents a significant advancement in managing this deadly virus.
According to Dr. Naveen Kumar, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, the test relies on the amplification of the viral gene without the need for specialized field equipment. Known as the Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) assay, each test costs 250 rupees.
As Nipah virus outbreaks continue to pose severe health risks, with Kerala's Kozhikode district experiencing a recent outbreak in 2023, ICMR is also progressing with the development of a monoclonal antibody in collaboration with Zydus Health Sciences and the Translational Health Sciences Technology Institute. Additionally, work on an indigenous vaccine for the virus is underway.
