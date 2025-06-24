Fadnavis Fires Back: Maharashtra Voter Row Heats Up
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has refuted Rahul Gandhi's claims of voter list manipulation. Highlighting Congress wins in areas with increased voter turnout, Fadnavis dismissed the allegations as baseless. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has invited Gandhi for discussions on his accusations concerning the Maharashtra Assembly election.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strongly countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter list tampering in his constituency, labeling the claims as desperate reactions to Congress's electoral defeat in the state.
In his response, Fadnavis highlighted that multiple assembly segments witnessed a voter increase, yet Congress or its allies emerged victorious, challenging Gandhi's accusations with concrete examples from West Nagpur and North Nagpur, among others. He criticized the perceived lack of communication within the Congress party, suggesting that had Gandhi consulted with party colleagues, such a public airing of internal discord could have been avoided.
Moreover, the Election Commission of India has extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi for discussions regarding his allegations of election rigging in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The commission has already dismissed the claims, but Gandhi continues to express concerns about the electoral process's integrity, particularly the guidelines on video footage retention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
