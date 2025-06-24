China and Ecuador: Forging New Ties in Trade and Clean Energy

China is set to enhance bilateral trade and collaboration with Ecuador, especially in the sectors of clean energy, infrastructure, and finance, according to a report by China's official news agency, Xinhua.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang highlighted the importance of coordinating development strategies between the two nations. His comments came during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Beijing.

Noboa is currently in China to participate in the World Economic Forum, commonly referred to as the Summer Davos, being held in Tianjin.

(With inputs from agencies.)