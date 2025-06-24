Delhi Government to Streamline Kanwar Yatra Funds via Direct Benefit Transfer

As Delhi prepares for the Kanwar Yatra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a significant policy shift, stating that funds for Kanwar committees will now be distributed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Gupta criticized the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for alleged corruption in fund allocation, resulting in inadequate facilities for the pilgrims.

"Previous administrations allowed only a few individuals to handle statewide logistics, leaving committees dissatisfied with last-minute arrangements," Gupta mentioned during a press conference. A high-level meeting had been held on June 17 to discuss comprehensive preparations for the 2025 Yatra, focusing on planning and improving logistics.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office emphasized the need for a seamless and respectful experience for the anticipated influx of devotees. Gupta highlighted that the event represents both faith and service, assuring that the current administration will oversee arrangements with utmost care and improvement over past years.

