Left Menu

Delhi Government to Streamline Kanwar Yatra Funds via Direct Benefit Transfer

The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will directly transfer funds to Kanwar committees to eliminate corruption and improve arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra. The initiative aims to ensure respect, facilities, and security for participants, enhancing services compared to previous administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:05 IST
Delhi Government to Streamline Kanwar Yatra Funds via Direct Benefit Transfer
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi prepares for the Kanwar Yatra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a significant policy shift, stating that funds for Kanwar committees will now be distributed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Gupta criticized the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for alleged corruption in fund allocation, resulting in inadequate facilities for the pilgrims.

"Previous administrations allowed only a few individuals to handle statewide logistics, leaving committees dissatisfied with last-minute arrangements," Gupta mentioned during a press conference. A high-level meeting had been held on June 17 to discuss comprehensive preparations for the 2025 Yatra, focusing on planning and improving logistics.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office emphasized the need for a seamless and respectful experience for the anticipated influx of devotees. Gupta highlighted that the event represents both faith and service, assuring that the current administration will oversee arrangements with utmost care and improvement over past years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025