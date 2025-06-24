India's Resilience: Amit Shah on the 1975 Emergency
Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress, highlighting India's resilience during the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. He emphasized the nation's commitment to democracy and the significance of remembering such events to prevent repeat occurrences. Shah mentioned the importance of observing Samvidhan Hatya Diwas as a collective remembrance of constitutional abuses.
During a recent address, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against Congress, focusing on the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Shah argued that India's survival through this dark chapter underscores the nation's steadfast dedication to democracy, never bowing to dictatorship.
Speaking at a program marking 50 years since the Emergency, Shah underscored the necessity of remembering such events. He noted that fading memories of significant historical events could harm national integrity, as people lose sight of past challenges to democracy.
Highlighting the Emergency's impact, Shah described it as a 'mini-Constitution', altering the Preamble and fundamental rights while curtailing judicial independence. He advocated for observing June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to ensure that future generations understand how constitutional rights were once suppressed under dictatorial rule.
