Government Demotes Bank Executive Amid Legal Concerns
Pankaj Dwivedi, originally appointed as the Executive Director of Union Bank of India, has been demoted to General Manager due to legal proceedings questioning his appointment's validity in the absence of necessary clearances. The decision comes after a public interest litigation highlighted regulatory issues concerning his promotion.
- Country:
- India
The government has made a surprising decision to demote Pankaj Dwivedi, the Executive Director of Union Bank of India, to his previous role as General Manager at Punjab & Sind Bank.
According to a gazette notification, this decision follows revelations of procedural lapses in his appointment, pointing to an ongoing case in the Delhi High Court. The controversy centers around the lack of vigilance clearance, which is a crucial factor in such appointments.
The court has been alerted to irregularities due to a public interest litigation, prompting the Acting Chief Justice to seek explanations from the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Orders CBSE to Amend Birth Record Amid Identity Concerns
Delhi High Court Denies Relief on Batla House Demolitions
Corruption Storm: Court Staffer Faces Bribery Scandal in Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court Affirms Sentence in Shanty Rape Case
Delhi High Court Seeks Status Report on 2010 Dhaula Kuan Gang Rape Case Appeal