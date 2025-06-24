Odisha's Naveen Patnaik 'Perfect' After Successful Spine Surgery

Naveen Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha, is in 'perfect' condition following a successful spine surgery, according to Prasanna Acharya, the party's Vice President and Member of Parliament. The procedure took place on Sunday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

In an interview with ANI, Acharya expressed optimism about Patnaik's return to Odisha, highlighting the state's collective prayers for his swift recovery. Patnaik, a beloved figure across political lines in Odisha, continues to inspire hope for a prompt leadership return amid ongoing crises.

Post-surgery, Patnaik's elder brother Prem Patnaik and personal physician Dr. Ramakanta Panda conveyed gratitude to supporters and confirmed the operation's success, emphasizing his progressive recovery. Dr. Panda noted that the four-hour surgery was a collaborative effort among surgery and anesthesia heads.

(With inputs from agencies.)