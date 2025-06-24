Supreme Court Denies Relief to Army Officer in Dowry Death Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a request for 'exemption from surrender' by an Indian Army officer, convicted in a dowry death case. Despite his lawyer's pleas highlighting the officer's service in Operation Sindoor, a recent military engagement against Pakistan, the Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran mandated his surrender within two weeks, dismissing any plea for arrest protection.

The officer's counsel contended, emphasizing his client's role as a black cat commando in the Indian Army who had participated in Operation Sindoor. However, the Court remained unmoved, asserting that this military service did not excuse the alleged domestic crime.

Interestingly, the bench noted that his military background illustrated his physical capability to have allegedly strangulated his wife. The Court observed that exemptions from surrender are only granted for less serious accusations than those faced by the officer in this instance.

Proceedings continued as the Court agreed to send a notice to the respondent State of Punjab regarding the officer's plea. Nonetheless, it remained resolute in rejecting him any surrender protection. The officer, previously convicted by a Punjab court for dowry death, had challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision, which upheld his 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)