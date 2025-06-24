Debunking Trade Myths: U.S. Diplomacy in Africa Amid Tariff Tensions

Amid rising concerns about U.S. trade policies, the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Ambassador Troy Fitrell, addressed allegations of unfair practices at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

He assured that funding discrepancies would not hinder the strategic Lobito Corridor railway project linking Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite criticism over proposed tariffs and visa policies, Fitrell emphasized ongoing negotiations to foster reciprocal trade relations, including the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

