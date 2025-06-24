Left Menu

Debunking Trade Myths: U.S. Diplomacy in Africa Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. diplomat for Africa dispelled claims of unfair trade practices at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit. Despite visa and tariff concerns, Ambassador Troy Fitrell highlighted ongoing negotiations to enhance reciprocal trade and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the Lobito Corridor railway project connecting Angola, Zambia, and the Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:19 IST
Amid rising concerns about U.S. trade policies, the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Ambassador Troy Fitrell, addressed allegations of unfair practices at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

He assured that funding discrepancies would not hinder the strategic Lobito Corridor railway project linking Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite criticism over proposed tariffs and visa policies, Fitrell emphasized ongoing negotiations to foster reciprocal trade relations, including the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

