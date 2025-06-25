India Celebrates First Astronaut on Private Mission to International Space Station

In an exciting development for India's space exploration efforts, Union Minister Jitendra Singh extended congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut on a private mission to the International Space Station. This milestone comes after the Axiom 4 mission launched successfully from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Taking to the platform 'X', Singh highlighted the growing global collaborations of India's space agency ISRO, attributing these advancements to reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials, including the Australian High Commissioner and the Governor of South Australia, marked the occasion with celebrations at Anusandhan Bhawan in Delhi.

The Axiom Mission 4, utilizing a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, signifies the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Spearheaded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and piloted by Indian Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the crew aims to conduct extensive scientific research during their 14-day stay, marking a significant achievement in international space collaboration.

