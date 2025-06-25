Left Menu

India Celebrates First Astronaut on Private Mission to International Space Station

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut on a private mission to the International Space Station. The Axiom 4 mission, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, strengthens international collaborations and highlights India's advancements in space exploration under PM Narendra Modi's reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:19 IST
India Celebrates First Astronaut on Private Mission to International Space Station
Union Minister Jitendra Singh celebrates Axiom 4 mission liftoff (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for India's space exploration efforts, Union Minister Jitendra Singh extended congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut on a private mission to the International Space Station. This milestone comes after the Axiom 4 mission launched successfully from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Taking to the platform 'X', Singh highlighted the growing global collaborations of India's space agency ISRO, attributing these advancements to reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials, including the Australian High Commissioner and the Governor of South Australia, marked the occasion with celebrations at Anusandhan Bhawan in Delhi.

The Axiom Mission 4, utilizing a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, signifies the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Spearheaded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and piloted by Indian Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the crew aims to conduct extensive scientific research during their 14-day stay, marking a significant achievement in international space collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025