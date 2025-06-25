Axiom 4 and India's Gaganyaan: Prepping for the Final Frontier

The launch of the Axiom 4 Mission on Wednesday marked a pivotal moment for India's Gaganyaan mission, with former ISRO scientist Tapan Misra highlighting the crucial experience gained by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Shukla is one of the pilots selected for India's ambitious space mission, and his foray into space is expected to furnish invaluable insights.

"We have trained four pilots for Gaganyaan, using simulation training in India, Russia, and the USA," Misra told ANI. He underscored the irreplaceability of real flight experiences, comparing simulation to video games—a tool that offers preparation but lacks the authenticity of actual scenarios. Misra stressed the necessity of real-life exposure to prepare for zero gravity and the complexities of space travel.

As Shukla embarks on the Dragon flight under the Axiom 4 mission, Misra believes this real-world experience will be instrumental in refining India's Gaganyaan mission. By identifying gaps during the live operation aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, Shukla's insights are expected to bolster safety protocols, thereby enhancing India's first manned mission's chances of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)