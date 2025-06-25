Euro Area Markets React to Ceasefire and Economic Indicators

Euro area government bond yields fell on Wednesday as markets remain optimistic about the Iran-Israel ceasefire holding steady. Investors have now turned their attention towards macroeconomic indicators and fiscal strategies across the euro zone.

The German government has outlined a record investment draft budget, while NATO leaders convened in The Hague to discuss defense spending. Their hope is to reassure U.S. President Donald Trump of commitment to the alliance. Currently, 10-year German bond yields dropped by 2 basis points to 2.52%, setting a benchmark within the euro zone.

As expectations of increased bond supply from heightened fiscal spending grow, analysts predict a potential rise in long-term yields. Meanwhile, oil prices remain stable as confidence in the ceasefire continues to impact energy markets, alongside ongoing implications on inflation expectations and central bank strategies.

