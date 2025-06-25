Left Menu

Mastermind of Rs 7.14 Crore Investment Scam Caught in Uttarakhand

Ajay Usare, the main accused in a Rs 7.14 crore investment fraud in Thane, was arrested in Uttarakhand. He allegedly operated a fraudulent forex trading company, duping investors with false promises of high returns. Police have reclaimed assets worth Rs 8 crore from the proceeds.

Updated: 25-06-2025 14:13 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the principal suspect in a multi-crore investment fraud has been apprehended. Ajay Usare, accused of deceiving investors through a forex trading firm, was caught in Uttarakhand, almost three years after the scandal emerged in Thane, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

After luring investors with the promise of substantial returns, Usare shut down operations, leading multiple victims to lodge police complaints. The DCP revealed that the accused, who had been living under a fake identity abroad, was tracked to Dehradun on June 13.

The police have arrested Usare as the sixth suspect in the case and continue to explore further involvements. To date, assets worth around Rs 8 crore, suspected to be connected to the fraud, have been seized as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

