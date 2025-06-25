RBI Extends Call Money Market Hours to 7 PM Starting July 2025
The Reserve Bank of India announced an extension of call money market operating hours to 7 pm from July 1, 2025, following recommendations from a working group led by Radha Shyam Ratho. Changes also include adjusted trading hours for market repo and TREP to 4 pm, commencing August 2025.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a significant change to the country's financial market operations, confirming an extension of call money market hours to 7 PM, effective from July 1, 2025.
This decision follows the advice of a special working group headed by Radha Shyam Ratho, set to review trading and settlement timings.
Moreover, starting August 2025, market repo and TREP trading hours will be extended to 4 PM, aligning with the revised schedule.
