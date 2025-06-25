RBI Extends Call Money Market Hours to 7 PM Starting July 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a significant change to the country's financial market operations, confirming an extension of call money market hours to 7 PM, effective from July 1, 2025.

This decision follows the advice of a special working group headed by Radha Shyam Ratho, set to review trading and settlement timings.

Moreover, starting August 2025, market repo and TREP trading hours will be extended to 4 PM, aligning with the revised schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)