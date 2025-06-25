India Launches AI-Powered Smart Traffic System on Delhi's Highways

India has taken a significant step toward smarter roadways by launching its first Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) on the Dwarka Expressway in Delhi. In alignment with the latest guidelines from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), this development is part of a broader move to create safer highways across the country.

The system, stretching along the Dwarka Expressway and a section of NH-48 from Shiv Murti to Kherki Daula, transforms over 56 kilometers of road into a cutting-edge digital corridor. Developed by IHMCL and implemented by NHAI, the ATMS leverages artificial intelligence to enhance traffic governance and road safety, setting a precedent nationwide.

Amrit Singha, Chief Product Officer of IHMCL, highlighted the system's capability to identify traffic violations such as speeding and not wearing seatbelts. The system's components, including traffic cameras and video detection, enable detection of around 14 different incidents, all alignable with the Motor Vehicle Act. Integrated with the NIC E-challan portal, the ATMS ensures efficient violation reporting to police departments.

Fostering road safety awareness is also a key objective of the ATMS. According to NHAI, the system encompasses traffic cameras, video detection, speed displays, and message signboards, all monitored by a central control room. This setup ensures rapid emergency response and aims to minimize commute disruptions by integrating with local and national systems.

Recognized as a national model, the ATMS is heralded for its data-driven approach to traffic management, promising reduced response times and heightened safety on India's busy roads.

