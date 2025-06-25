Left Menu

India Launches AI-Powered Smart Traffic System on Delhi's Highways

India inaugurates its first Advanced Traffic Management System on Delhi's Dwarka Expressway. The AI-based system, a model for the nation, features traffic cameras, incident detection, and enforcement systems. It aims to enhance road safety and swiftly address emergencies through advanced technology and integrated national systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:19 IST
India Launches AI-Powered Smart Traffic System on Delhi's Highways
Visuals from the newly implemented ATMS at Dwarka Expressway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a significant step toward smarter roadways by launching its first Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) on the Dwarka Expressway in Delhi. In alignment with the latest guidelines from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), this development is part of a broader move to create safer highways across the country.

The system, stretching along the Dwarka Expressway and a section of NH-48 from Shiv Murti to Kherki Daula, transforms over 56 kilometers of road into a cutting-edge digital corridor. Developed by IHMCL and implemented by NHAI, the ATMS leverages artificial intelligence to enhance traffic governance and road safety, setting a precedent nationwide.

Amrit Singha, Chief Product Officer of IHMCL, highlighted the system's capability to identify traffic violations such as speeding and not wearing seatbelts. The system's components, including traffic cameras and video detection, enable detection of around 14 different incidents, all alignable with the Motor Vehicle Act. Integrated with the NIC E-challan portal, the ATMS ensures efficient violation reporting to police departments.

Fostering road safety awareness is also a key objective of the ATMS. According to NHAI, the system encompasses traffic cameras, video detection, speed displays, and message signboards, all monitored by a central control room. This setup ensures rapid emergency response and aims to minimize commute disruptions by integrating with local and national systems.

Recognized as a national model, the ATMS is heralded for its data-driven approach to traffic management, promising reduced response times and heightened safety on India's busy roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025