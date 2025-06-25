Kolkata Police Denounce Viral Terrorist Arrest Claims as False

The Kolkata Police have refuted viral claims circulating on social media and some news platforms, which alleged the arrest of three ISIS-linked terrorists posing as IT workers in the city's Kasba area.

In a strongly-worded post on X, formerly Twitter, the police labeled these reports as 'completely false and malicious,' threatening legal action against those responsible for spreading such rumors.

The department emphasized the misinformation's potential to incite fear and disrupt peace, urging citizens to rely on verified sources before sharing unconfirmed content.

'Such misinformation is not only baseless but also intends to create unnecessary panic and disturb public order. Strict legal action will be pursued against deliberate rumormongers,' stated the police.

Moreover, they advised the public to cease sharing unverified information, insisting on the mantra: 'Verify before you amplify.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)