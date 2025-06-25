Left Menu

Kolkata Police Denounce Viral Terrorist Arrest Claims as False

Kolkata Police dismissed social media and news reports alleging the arrest of ISIS-linked terrorists in the city. They labeled the claims as false and malicious, emphasizing legal actions against misinformation spreaders. Authorities urged public reliance on verified sources to prevent unnecessary panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:47 IST
Kolkata Police Denounce Viral Terrorist Arrest Claims as False
Kolkata Police (Photo/@KolkataPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Police have refuted viral claims circulating on social media and some news platforms, which alleged the arrest of three ISIS-linked terrorists posing as IT workers in the city's Kasba area.

In a strongly-worded post on X, formerly Twitter, the police labeled these reports as 'completely false and malicious,' threatening legal action against those responsible for spreading such rumors.

The department emphasized the misinformation's potential to incite fear and disrupt peace, urging citizens to rely on verified sources before sharing unconfirmed content.

'Such misinformation is not only baseless but also intends to create unnecessary panic and disturb public order. Strict legal action will be pursued against deliberate rumormongers,' stated the police.

Moreover, they advised the public to cease sharing unverified information, insisting on the mantra: 'Verify before you amplify.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025