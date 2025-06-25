Left Menu

Market Movements: Investors Poised as Middle East Tensions Ease and Fed Awaits Clarity

The U.S. stock market is stabilizing after recent highs from easing Middle East tensions, with investors paying close attention to the Federal Reserve for insights on interest rate strategies. Market movements, bolstered by lower oil prices, show a mixed start with slight gains and losses amid significant corporate updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:53 IST
Market Movements: Investors Poised as Middle East Tensions Ease and Fed Awaits Clarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures remained relatively stable on Wednesday as the Nasdaq 100 achieved a record high after Israel and Iran indicated the conclusion of their air conflict. Investors are now keenly awaiting further comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The three major indexes recorded over 1% increases on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index nearing its historic peak. This optimistic outlook was largely driven by the de-escalation in Middle East hostilities, which bolstered risk appetite, as well as lower oil prices that keep rate cut prospects on the horizon for this year, according to Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid.

As Powell continues his congressional testimony, analysts will be tuning in for signals regarding the Fed's monetary policy direction, especially following his recent remarks on the current stance toward interest rates. Meanwhile, noteworthy corporate movements included a drop in FedEx shares due to disappointing profit forecasts, while Micron Technology and Blackberry witnessed gains ahead of crucial company updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025