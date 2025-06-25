Left Menu

HDB Financial Services IPO Makes a Splash Amid Strong Investor Interest

HDB Financial Services' IPO, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, launched with 37% subscription on the first day. The IPO seeks to raise Rs 12,500 crore through fresh issues and an offer for sale by HDFC Bank. Proceeds will strengthen its capital base. Shares list on BSE and NSE July 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:24 IST
HDB Financial Services IPO Makes a Splash Amid Strong Investor Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, launched its initial public offering with a strong start, garnering 37% subscription on the first day. Investors bid for nearly 4.86 crore shares against an available 13.04 crore shares as per the NSE data.

The offering attracted significant interest from non-institutional investors with 76% subscription, while the retail individual investor segment saw 30% subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers category received 1% subscription. HDB Financial has also secured Rs 3,369 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 12,500-crore IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and a Rs 10,000 crore offer for sale by HDFC Bank, will close on June 27. The company plans to use the funds to bolster its Tier-I capital, aimed at supporting future growth. Shares are anticipated to commence trading on BSE and NSE on July 2.

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025