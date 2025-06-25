HDB Financial Services IPO Makes a Splash Amid Strong Investor Interest
HDB Financial Services' IPO, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, launched with 37% subscription on the first day. The IPO seeks to raise Rs 12,500 crore through fresh issues and an offer for sale by HDFC Bank. Proceeds will strengthen its capital base. Shares list on BSE and NSE July 2.
India
- India
HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, launched its initial public offering with a strong start, garnering 37% subscription on the first day. Investors bid for nearly 4.86 crore shares against an available 13.04 crore shares as per the NSE data.
The offering attracted significant interest from non-institutional investors with 76% subscription, while the retail individual investor segment saw 30% subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers category received 1% subscription. HDB Financial has also secured Rs 3,369 crore from anchor investors.
The Rs 12,500-crore IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and a Rs 10,000 crore offer for sale by HDFC Bank, will close on June 27. The company plans to use the funds to bolster its Tier-I capital, aimed at supporting future growth. Shares are anticipated to commence trading on BSE and NSE on July 2.
