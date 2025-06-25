Rajat Sharma's Odyssey: Chronicle of Resilience During India's Emergency

Senior journalist Rajat Sharma, well-known as the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of INDIA TV, shared his harrowing experiences during the Emergency period in India. The Emergency, declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, resulted in widespread arrests, including prominent political leaders and individuals like Sharma, who was then involved in student protests led by Jayaprakash Narayan.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sharma recalled the oppressive environment and his initiative to keep the public informed through a 'cyclostyled newspaper' amidst strict censorship. Despite being arrested and subjected to police brutality, Sharma remained undeterred in his quest for truth and democracy. Alongside fellow activist Vijay Goyal, Sharma produced and distributed the underground paper 'Mashaal,' a beacon of information during the media blackout.

The Emergency, which lasted 21 months, is seen as a dark chapter in India's history marked by serious curtailments of civil liberties. The Union Cabinet commemorated the 50th anniversary of this period by honoring those who resisted the authoritarian measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a resolution emphasizing the importance of safeguarding democratic values and remembering the courage displayed by those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)