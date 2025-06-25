Left Menu

Rajat Sharma's Odyssey: Chronicle of Resilience During India's Emergency

Senior journalist Rajat Sharma recounts his experience during India's turbulent Emergency period, detailing the hardships he faced, his efforts to disseminate censored news, and his imprisonment. With candid insights into the political climate, Sharma's story is a testament to courage and an unwavering commitment to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:16 IST
Rajat Sharma's Odyssey: Chronicle of Resilience During India's Emergency
Senior journalist Rajat Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior journalist Rajat Sharma, well-known as the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of INDIA TV, shared his harrowing experiences during the Emergency period in India. The Emergency, declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, resulted in widespread arrests, including prominent political leaders and individuals like Sharma, who was then involved in student protests led by Jayaprakash Narayan.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sharma recalled the oppressive environment and his initiative to keep the public informed through a 'cyclostyled newspaper' amidst strict censorship. Despite being arrested and subjected to police brutality, Sharma remained undeterred in his quest for truth and democracy. Alongside fellow activist Vijay Goyal, Sharma produced and distributed the underground paper 'Mashaal,' a beacon of information during the media blackout.

The Emergency, which lasted 21 months, is seen as a dark chapter in India's history marked by serious curtailments of civil liberties. The Union Cabinet commemorated the 50th anniversary of this period by honoring those who resisted the authoritarian measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a resolution emphasizing the importance of safeguarding democratic values and remembering the courage displayed by those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025