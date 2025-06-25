Catastrophic Cloudburst Strikes Kullu: Emergency Operations Underway

A sudden cloudburst struck the Sainj sub-tehsil in Kullu district's Jeeva Nalla area, causing a flash flood that swept away four houses. The incident, reported at 1:41 PM on June 25, raised concerns about the rising water levels in the Sainj River.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre's updated report, released at 5:10 PM, two to three individuals are feared missing after being carried away by the floodwaters. While no casualties have been confirmed, the search operation continues.

The State Disaster Management Authority is closely monitoring the situation as no road blockages or damages to public property have been observed. However, locals have been cautioned to remain vigilant and avoid areas near the riverbanks due to ongoing heavy rainfall in the region.