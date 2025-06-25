Uttarakhand Honors Democracy Fighters on Emergency's 50th Anniversary
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pledges enhanced support for democracy fighters at a commemorative event marking 50 years since India's Emergency. Dhami promises legislative action and increased honor funds, emphasizing the crucial role played by these fighters in preserving India's democratic values during a pivotal historical moment.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the swift appointment of nodal officers within the government to address the concerns of democracy fighters. He stressed the importance of drafting legislation during the upcoming monsoon session, aimed at benefiting those who fought for democratic principles.
In his address, CM Dhami announced plans to further increase the monthly honor fund extended to democracy fighters. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to resolving their issues and pledged to continue annual events that recognize their sacrifices, ensuring public awareness of their critical role in preserving India's democracy.
At an event marking the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, CM Dhami paid tribute to democracy fighters and their families. He recalled the struggles and sacrifices made during the Emergency, highlighting the bravery of those who opposed authoritarian measures. Dhami also applauded past and current efforts, including initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to honor these heroes and educate younger generations through state-wide exhibitions and programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Slams Modi Govt on 11th Anniversary: Failed Promises and Foreign Policy Criticized
Trump Warns Against Protests at U.S. Army 250th Anniversary
FAA Grounds Flights for Trump's Army Anniversary Parade
Flight Freeze: Reagan National Airport Halts Operations for Army Anniversary
Gujarat Marks 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Agricultural Innovations